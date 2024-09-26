Disney+ cracking down on password sharing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, who has the latest on Kamala Harris’ economic plan, skyrocketing egg prices, and another crackdown on password sharing.

Employers hiring at slower rate

Even job recruiters are having a hard time keeping their jobs.

In July, employers had the fewest job openings since January 2021 and the unemployment rate stood at 4.2% in August, up from a half-century low of 3.4% last seen in 2023.

The reason: Employers just aren’t hiring at the same break-neck pace they did when the U.S. economy first rebounded from the pandemic.

Kamala Harris details more of her economic plan

Vice President Kamala Harris detailed her economic plan in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Some of the highlights include $100 billion in tax credits to boost U.S. manufacturing.

She has quietly endorsed most of the nearly $5 trillion in tax hikes over a decade in President Biden’s fiscal 2025 budget proposal, which would boost the top income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%.

Harris says she plans to keep Biden’s proposal to permanently restore a one-year, COVID-19-era increase in the child tax credit to as much as $3,600 per child from $2,000 currently. And, she wants to spur new construction of homes through tax incentives.

Egg prices spike by nearly 30% in august

Egg prices spiked by 28.1% in August from 12 months ago, easily the biggest increase out of any food item tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The sticker shock in the egg aisle comes even as overall grocery prices are settling down.

The main culprit for rising egg prices is a familiar one: bird flu. Birds are getting sick, and that means fewer eggs and higher prices at the grocery store.

Researchers: Drinking bottled water is worse than tap

A new study says drinking bottled water is actually worse for you than drinking water from the tap.

According to researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine in Qatar, bottled water in the U.S. is often not subject to the same rigorous quality and safety checks as tap water, meaning it can carry more harmful chemicals leaching in from the plastic bottles

Disney+ to crackdown on password sharing

After Disney CEO Bob Iger promised that it would crack down on password sharing “in earnest” this month, the company has announced a Disney+ paid sharing program.

In an explainer posted Wednesday, Disney+ said its paid sharing program with the option for households to add an “outside” extra user at a discounted rate.

Users who share an account with someone outside of their household can add an “extra member” for $6.99 per month for Disney+ basic -with ads–or $9.99 for Disney+ premium with no ads.