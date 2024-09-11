Disney parks single-day ticket prices have inflated over 50% in past decade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Gen Zers and Millenials having fewer kids and a study outlining Disney parks ticket prices.

Latest inflation report comes out Wednesday

The latest read on consumer prices will be out in a few hours. It’s expected to continue to show inflation increases slowing.

Rent inflation, which has been soaring in the past year, is expected to slow. Car insurance has been another area of rampant inflation, rising 1 – 2% a month.

On the other hand, energy prices are expected to fall.

Kroger CEO promises price cuts if merger is approved

Kroger’s chief executive office vows $1 billion in price cut on groceries if the Albertson’s merger closes.

The Federal Trade Commission sued earlier this year to prevent the deal. The FTC’s argument is that the merger will drive up prices.

Kroger and Albertson’s say they need to merge and compete with Walmart and Amazon.

Survey: Fewer younger people are having kids

Nearly a quarter of Millennials and Gen Zers without children do not plan to become parents, primarily due to financial reasons.

MassMutual found that many believe that the rewards far outweigh the financial cost. However, others are opting for a life without children, largely because of affordability constraints.

A preference for financial freedom and the inability to afford children are equally cited by 43% of younger generations.

Study outlines Disney park price spikes

While Disney parks are still the most-visited theme parks in the world, with 142 million visitors globally in 2023.

Ticket prices and the cost burden of visiting a Disney park have been rising. A one-day, single-park ticket for Walt Disney World has climbed an average 5% per year over the past 10 years.

Between 2014 and 2024, the average cost for a single-day Walt Disney World ticket inflated 56%, according to Wolfe Research.

Wolfe says a Disney vacation is out of reach for the most price sensitive families.

Get your kicks with a Crocs Happy Meal

The Crocs Happy Meal includes your food along with one of 17 limited-edition Crocs clog keychains inspired by the iconic footwear.

Each of the collectible keychains comes with a mini shoe box and unique sticker pad to customize your new tiny kicks.

The Crocs Happy Meal boxes will be available beginning Sept. 17.