Dog food recalled due to salmonella concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dog food maker announced Sunday it is recalling one of its products due to salmonella concerns.

Mid America Pet Food, Mount Pleasant, Texas, is voluntarily recalling its Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus. Affected products will have a lot code of 1000016385 and a ‘Best By’ date of 4/30/2024.

This recall is being issued due to a single sample of Victor Super Premium Dog Food that tested positive for Salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Any recalled product should be disposed of in a way that other animals cannot access. Pet food bowls and storage containers should be washed and sanitized.

Salmonella can cause lethargy, diarrhea, loss of appetite, fever, vomiting, and other symptoms in pets.

The affected products were only sold in five-pound bags. No human or pet illnesses have been reported as of Monday, according to Mid America Pet Food.

Anyone with questions or seeking additional information regarding the recall, contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com or 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. CT., Monday-Friday.