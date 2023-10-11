Domino’s launches free ‘Emergency Pizza’ program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Domino’s launched a new “Emergency Pizza” program that allows rewards customers to get a one-time-only free two-topping medium pizza.

From now until February 2024, customers can join in on the deal, but they must be a Domino’s Rewards member and place an online delivery or carryout order of $7.99 or more.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, and we know Domino’s customers could use a pick-me-up. And there’s not much that can help brighten a bad day like pizza, which makes free pizza even better,” Domino’s said.

Once your member status is confirmed, the free pizza will automatically hit your account after placing the online order.

“Or, as we like to say: when life gives you lemons, Domino’s gives you free pizza. Plus, when you claim your Domino’s “Emergency Pizza”, you can combine it with another offer like our Mix and Match deal or our Weeklong Carryout offer. At Domino’s, we always have your back, and we want to give you the best value,” the company said.

The offer must be claimed within seven days and redeemed within 30 days at the My Deals and Rewards page in their loyalty account. However, it cannot be redeemed on Oct. 31, Dec. 31, or Feb. 11.

Additionally, you cannot redeem your “Emergency Pizza” on a future or timed order or if your order is placed through Domino’s AnyWare platforms.