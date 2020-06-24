Business

Dos Equis encourages more responsible drinking during pandemic with ‘Seis-Foot Cooler’

Seis-Foot Cooler (Provided Photo/Dos Equis)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Dos Equis has crafted a cooler that encourages social distancing in order for adults 21 and older to drink even more responsibly during the coronavirus pandemic.

The brewery announced beer drinkers across America can get their chance to receive a free limited edition “Seis-Foot Cooler” on Friday.

The cooler “ensures friends are kept the recommended six feet apart when enjoying a cold one.”

Those interested in getting a free cooler need to buy any quantity of Dos Equis and submit a photo of their receipt at www.seisfootcooler.com.

The coolers will be available for free beginning Friday at 11 a.m. EST, while supplies last.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis reopening to donors, members

All Indiana /

Greenwood Parks and Recreation opens summer camp for kids

News /

30 Indianapolis homeowners get mortgage payments deferred for 3 months

Local /

5 golfers withdraw from PGA Tour event over potential coronavirus exposures

Sports /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.