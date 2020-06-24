Dos Equis encourages more responsible drinking during pandemic with ‘Seis-Foot Cooler’

(WISH) — Dos Equis has crafted a cooler that encourages social distancing in order for adults 21 and older to drink even more responsibly during the coronavirus pandemic.

The brewery announced beer drinkers across America can get their chance to receive a free limited edition “Seis-Foot Cooler” on Friday.

The cooler “ensures friends are kept the recommended six feet apart when enjoying a cold one.”

Those interested in getting a free cooler need to buy any quantity of Dos Equis and submit a photo of their receipt at www.seisfootcooler.com.

The coolers will be available for free beginning Friday at 11 a.m. EST, while supplies last.