Downtown Kilroy’s to reopen after renovations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A downtown bar & grill is set to reopen nearly two months after closing for repairs.

Kilroy’s Downtown Indy at 201 S. Meridian St. closed for repairs on Sept. 18. The repairs were expected to take about a month.

However, the business said the repairs had been a “disaster” with much more work needing to be done than had been anticipated.

On Oct. 29, the business said the “entire subfloor had to be removed and replaced as well as both restrooms completely.”

On Wednesday, the business said that it hopes to open by late next week or by Nov. 25 at the latest.