Downtown salons reopen after virus closings, riot damage cleanup

A scene at Commissary Barber & Barista, 304 E. New York St., on June 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown salons are faced with yet another hurdle as they try to open after riots this weekend left behind widespread damage.

Salons in Indianapolis were closed for months due to COVID-19. With their opening date already pushed back to June 1 after assessing the damage from riots over the weekend many wondered if they would have to push that opening date yet again or if they’d be able to open at all.

Red’s Barber Shop on Washington Street near Monument Circle is unrecognizable from the outside after suffering severe damage from the weekend’s riots.

“When I first got in here our windows were completely blown out all our equipment and everything was all thrown out on the floor. Just kind of the place was ransacked,” said William Hogg, manager of Red’s Classic Barber Shop Co., 22 E. Washington St.

People stole masks and equipment but Hogg said they spent most of the weekend cleaning up from the mess that was made as people ran through.

“By the mirrors not being broken into and the chairs being together kind of helped the infrastructure of the barbershop stay together and was able to help us open up this morning,” said Hogg.

“Soon as I walked in here and started looking around, I said there is no way we are opening up on Tuesday,” Hogg said.

For Red’s not opening would have done more than hurt business.

“I believe that if we wouldn’t have been able to open today a lot of us would be completely out of work,” said Hogg.

The operators of Commissary Barber & Barista, 304 E. New York St., say they spent most of Saturday night helping protesters by providing resources to combat the tear gas and pepper balls. After the store operators left, the business was damaged despite its “Black Lives Matter” sign in the window.

“They broke into the door, got to the first station, grabbed $800 worth of barbering supplies and then left,” said Brandon Burdine, owner of Commissary Barber & Barista.

For these businesses, closing for three months was hard enough. Those that got more severe damage started to question if they’d be able to open at all.

Burdine says he doesn’t want to see any more fires or damage to businesses. He is encouraging more peaceful protests through the streets.

“It is a bummer. It sucks to see the city destroyed. It sucks to see everything vandalized but just something has to happen obviously. So if this does something and makes people rethink their stance on racism or anything like that, then maybe it will work. I don’t know,” Burdine said.

Some salons and barber shops in downtown Indianapolis were unable to reopen due to riot damage.

Also, many downtown salons and other businesses that were not damaged boarded up their windows as a precaution.

