Dunkin’ declares it’s ‘pumpkin season’

Dunkin' has introduced an iced "Dunkalatte" for what it's calling the 2024 pumpkin season. (Provided Photo/Dunkin')

(WISH) — Dunkin’, the Boston-based coffee and doughnut chain, has rolled out its fall menu for 2024, marking the start of what it calls “pumpkin season” at its locations.

The offerings that debuted Wednesday include treats and drinks, says a news release from the company.

Atop the menu is the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, espresso and milk combined with pumpkin and vanilla flavors.

The fall lineup also introduces the iced “Dunkalatte,” described as the chain’s first “coffee milk latte.”

Also, the iced almond spice coffee blends sweet pumpkin and toasted almond flavors with Dunkin’ brand coffee.

Dunkin’ brought back items including the Pumpkin Donut, Apple Cider Donut, and Pumpkin Muffin.

Dunkin’ has more than 100 locations in Indiana.

The Dunkin’ launch comes shortly after Starbucks unveiled its fall menu.