Dwyer Instruments plans to close plant in Elkhart County

ELKHART, Ind. — Dwyer Instruments informs the state its plans to shut down one of its plants in Wakarusa, Indiana, in Elkhart County.

Job cuts are set to begin in Jan. 2024, with full plant closure in the following March. Dwyer’s Headquarters is listed in Michigan City, Indiana. A total of 55 jobs are to be eliminated.

Dwyer Instruments was founded in 1931, and established itself as an industry leader in, “the manufacturing of instrumentation solutions for the HVAC and Process Automation markets.”

Its presence expands over the Midwest states, including Indiana.