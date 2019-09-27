Eli Lilly employees have Global Day of Service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of employees of pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. spent the day out of the office Thursday to help in the community as part of their annual Global Day of Service.

Employees volunteered with a variety of different organizations. Some had some fun with Special Olympics members in a bocce ball competition. Others volunteered at Big Brothers Big Sisters and Goodwill and helped homeowners in need with special repair projects.

Kristen Sherman of Lilly said, “We’re focusing on healthy lives, healthy minds and healthy communities across the area. We really want to work alongside patients, students and families and residents in the area just to show we have a lot of commonality and we’re giving back to our community.”

Eli Lilly launched its Global Day of Service in 2008. Since then, employees have given more than 1 million hours around the world.