Eli Lilly labs to help Indiana speed up coronavirus testing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eli Lilly and Co. says it will use its labs to speed up testing in Indiana for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Lilly labs will analyze samples taken in Indiana health care facilities including nursing homes and emergency rooms.

The goal is to expand Indiana Department of Health’s ability to conduct coronavirus testing and provide timely diagnoses. Through 10 a.m. Wednesday, the state had conducted 193 tests and 39 positive cases had been identified.

In addition, Lilly could eventually start drive-through testing of patients outside of a health care facility to avoid spread of the virus. The company hopes to have additional details in the coming days.

Lilly said in a news release that it will not accept money from government agencies, hospitals, insurance companies or patients for conducting or analyzing tests. “This is one contribution we can make to help slow the spread of coronavirus in our community, and this testing will be entirely free,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly’s chairman and chief executive officer.

The project is receiving support from the Food and Drug Administration, the release from Lilly said, but no details were offered.

“As the global COVID-19 pandemic has intensified, Lilly has redirected efforts to help solve critical issues – including potential therapeutics, diagnostics and testing,” said Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly’s chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, in the release. “Lilly’s scientists have been working day and night for several weeks to implement and validate this testing approach, and access or produce the chemical reagents that are in short supply across the country. Lilly’s lab meets the required certifications to conduct testing, and we’re optimistic in our ability to help accelerate testing.”

