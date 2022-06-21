Business

Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement

Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
by: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter’s board is recommending that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

Shares are up about 3% before the opening bell Tuesday, far short of the $54.20 that Musk has offered for each share.

