End of 2023 real estate report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a report from “Talk to Tucker Realtors,” the housing market was fairly busy last year, but ultimately had changes from 2022.

F.C. Tucker Realtor Dan Brown joined News 8 at Daybreak to share more information on how the housing market was looking at the end of 2023.

Brown says interest rates more than doubled through 2022 and stayed high all through last year, while the median price for a home in central Indiana dropped slightly in November and December.

Homes are also taking twice as long to sell, Brown says, which means buyers will have more time, but sellers will require more patience.

Brown also looks ahead at the housing market for 2024, saying the key to this year is affordability.

Watch the interview above to learn more.