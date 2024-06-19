Expert: Don’t push air conditioners to their limits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures of 90 degree and higher mean air conditioners are working overtime.

Renee Lucas, co-owner of LCS Heating and Cooling, said her phones have been burning up since a heat wave hit Indiana this week. “Some concerns are that it doesn’t seem like the air conditioner is keeping up, so it’s falling behind a few degrees, so say they have it set on 68 it might be 72 in the home.”

Air conditioners that are sold in central Indiana are specifically designed to work in the climate, as temperatures are cooler, even during a heat wave, than they are in Arizona or Florida.

“Even if you’re trying to keep the home at say 68 degrees when it’s 95 degrees outside, it’s not going to reach that temperature, it is going to fall behind a little bit because it’s designed for 72,” Lucas said.

If your system is set at 72 degrees and it’s still not running efficiently, take a look inside. Grass clippings and cottonwood seeds can clog air conditioners.

“Even something like your filter can really have a really big impact on how well your system cools when it’s this hot outside, so we say change your filter, even if you changed it a few weeks ago change it again,” Lucas said.

Most air conditioners in Indiana are oversized, so when the temperatures are below 90 degrees and the air conditioner is running constantly, it could cause humidity issues. “A lot of people will think maybe it will resolve itself, and it doesn’t usually if there is an issue. So if you notice something that isn’t right, or it not cooling well, give us a call,” Lucas said.

Buying a dehumidifier and keeping the garage door closed are other ways to keep homes cool during the heat.