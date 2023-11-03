Fast Wok reopens after owner suffered stroke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular Chinese food restaurant cherished by the east side community has finally reopened.

Long lines of hungry customers welcomed back the Chinese and Thai food restaurant Fast Wok. It closed after its owner Bungon Nettles suffered a stroke. Customers know her affectionately as “Mama.”

She says the support from the community has been overwhelming. “Everybody prayed for me to be well, and here I am.”

Daughter Linda Nettles said, “She has been doing most of it herself. We’ve had a little bit of help, but she wants to get back to feeling normal again, and I think it’s great. I think she’s really been pushing herself. She came out today, and everyone was cheering for her.”

Nettle’s daughter says her mom has watched generations of families enjoy her food.