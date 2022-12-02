Business

FedEx pilots picket at IND airport for better contract

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pilots for FedEx displayed a united front Thursday afternoon at Indianapolis International Airport.

The pilots picketed in Indianapolis and in Washington, D.C., to send a message to airline management that the time is now for a new contract.

Don Loepke, secretary treasurer for the FedEx Master Executive Council of the Air Line Pilots Association International, said, “What we’re looking for is an industry standard contract that would put us at the top of the industry for pay rates. FedEx pilots fly 365 days a year around the world in extreme conditions, and we’ve earned an industry-leading contract.”

FedEx pilots’ last contract was amended seven years ago.

The pilot’s association says negotiations are ongoing and that its members have been ready for well over a year to create a new deal.