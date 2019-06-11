FedEx Supply Chain seeks tax break to open warehouse

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A FedEx driver returns to his truck Dec. 18, 2014, after delivering a package to a business in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A City-County Council committee on Monday advanced a tax abatement proposal for a FedEx Supply Chain warehouse near the FedEx hub at Indianapolis International Airport.

The logistics provider will lease space in a new warehouse at 5425 Exploration Drive. That's south of Interstate 70 off Ameriplex Parkway.

Plans call for the warehouse to open before the end of 2020 with 225 employees making at least $13 an hour.

The 200,000-square-foot warehouse will sit a short drive from the massive FedEx Corp. Ship Center at the airport. That facility covers 2.5 million square feet.

FedEx Supply Chain is seeking a tax abatement on $9 million in equipment for the warehouse. The company said Monday that the incentives led them to chose Indianapolis over Louisville, Ky., and Columbus, Ohio. The company would get an estimated tax break totaling $347,000 over five years.

The proposal now goes to the full council for consideration.

FedEx Supply Chain is a logistics supplier with 130 North American distribution centers and about 11,000 employees.