Business

FedEx Supply Chain to close Indianapolis facility, 179 jobs cut

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FedEx Supply Chain has confirmed the closing of their Indianapolis facility, causing 179 jobs to be lost.

The first cuts will be in January, and the facility located on 225 Transfer Drive will be closed permanently by the end of June.

According to a release, the company blames the closing on “customer’s decision to transition its business to a new location that will be managed by a new third-party logistics provider.” During the first and second phase of reductions, 85 employees will be terminated.