Business

Ferrari suspends production at two Italian factories because of coronavirus

by: Clare Duffy, CNN Business
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Ferrari is temporarily closing two manufacturing centers in Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Italian sports car maker said Saturday it is suspending production in Maranello and Modena, Italy, through March 27, as coronavirus begins to take a toll on its supply chain. Ferrari follows Volkswagen-owned Lamborghini, which on Friday closed its factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, until March 25.

Automakers have for weeks been bracing for the effects of the novel coronavirus. Car manufacturers around the world rely on parts from China to keep their supply chains going. In recent weeks, many factories in China were closed or their operations severely restricted after the coronavirus first emerged in the country in late December.

Ferrari said it had already taken steps to ensure high health standards at its facilities as the outbreak grew in Italy. The country, where more than 17,000 cases had been reported as of Saturday, is now under total lockdown.

The company said it is now “experiencing the first serious supply chain issues, which no longer allow for continued production.” It is also halting operations at its racing division, Scuderia Ferrari.

“At a time like this, my gratitude goes first and foremost to Ferrari’s women and men who, with their tremendous commitment over the past few days, have demonstrated the passion and dedication that defines our marque,” Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri said in a statement. “It is out of our respect for them, for their peace of mind and those of their families that we have decided on this course of action.”

Ferrari joins many other companies around the world that are curbing operations in response to — and in an effort to stop the spread of — coronavirus. Many companies have closed offices or asked employees to work from home, and some retailers are beginning to temporarily shutter storefronts or adjust store hours.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE BUSINESS STORIES

Illinois shuts down bars, restaurants due to coronavirus

by: SUDHIN THANAWALA Associated Press /

(AP) — The governor of Illinois on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants in his state to close amid the threat of the new coronavirus, and officials elsewhere in the country said they were considering similar restrictions after revelers ignored warnings against attending large gatherings.

“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”

The Democratic governor said he had tried earlier this week to appeal to everyone’s good judgment to stay home, to avoid bars, and not congregate in crowds. He added that it is unfortunate that many people didn’t take that seriously.

The order takes effect Monday night and will last through March 30.

In New Orleans and Chicago, people clad in green for St. Patrick’s Day packed bars and spilled onto crowded sidewalks on Saturday even after the cities canceled their parades.

“I’m not about to put my life on hold because this is going around,” Kyle Thomas told the Chicago Sun-Times. Thomas, a nurse from Colorado, said he had flown to Chicago to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with friends and thought people might be ”overreacting.”

In New Orleans, Syd Knight, 86, celebrated despite the public health warnings and the higher risk she faced because of her age.

“The Lord will take care of us all,” Knight told The Times-Picayune-New Orleans Advocate.

Oklahoma’s governor tweeted a picture of himself and his children at a crowded metro restaurant Saturday night.

In the since-deleted tweet, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote: “Eating with my kids and all my fellow Oklahomans at the @CollectiveOKC. It’s packed tonight!”

“The governor will continue to take his family out to dinner and to the grocery store without living in fear, and encourages Oklahomans to do the same,” Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for the governor, said in an email.

Health officials have advised people to distance themselves from each other socially. Some states have banned gatherings with more than a certain number of people.

Officials in New Jersey are considering a statewide curfew to help prevent the spread of the virus, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday. One city in the state, Hoboken, has already implemented one — from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — starting Monday. Additionally, bars and restaurants in Hoboken that serve food can only offer takeout or delivery, and bars without food have to shut down, Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla said.

“A friend of mine walked into a bar/restaurant last night in Asbury Park and they were packed,” Murphy, a Democrat, said on WBLS-FM 107.5. “And people are on top of each other. And that’s probably, sadly, at least for the near term, scenarios that we’re not going to be able to abide by much longer because, inevitably, somebody is going to infect somebody else in a situation like that.”

Reacting to the curfew announcement in Hoboken, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday on CNN that a lockdown in the nation’s largest city couldn’t be ruled out. Bars and restaurants should operate for now at 50 percent capacity so customers have more space, he told the ABC-TV affiliate in New York.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it was “unacceptable” that people were ignoring a ban issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards on gatherings of more than 250 people. The violators were “actively increasing the danger to their neighbors and their loved ones,” Cantrell said.

The hashtag, “StayTheFHome,” was trending on Twitter. Several countries in Europe have closed bars.

The vast majority of people who contract the new virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

Advising people to completely avoid restaurants “might be overkill right now,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” but he added that he wouldn’t go to one himself because he didn’t want to be in a “crowded place” and risk having to self-quarantine.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes had a different message on Fox News Sunday, encouraging people to go to local restaurants and pubs.

“There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out, but I will just say one of the things you can do — if you’re healthy, you and your family it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant, likely you can get in easily,” he said. “Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going.”

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Death investigation underway at shopping center on south side

Local /

Rudy Gobert wished he had taken the coronavirus ‘more seriously’

NBA /

Scholastic offering free online courses so kids can learn while schools are closed

National /

Cheap fares luring travelers to fly despite pandemic

Medical /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.