Fifth Third Bank experiencing issues

KIEV, UKRAINE – 2018/09/10: In this photo illustration, the Fifth Third Bank logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fifth Third Bank customers appear to be struggling with issues.

The company has posted about network issues on social media.

“We are experiencing an issue with our network,” the company said. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Customers haven’t been kind in the replies.

“Not sure how any reputable bank can have this kind of issue happen with absolutely no back up plan at all,” one user posted. “I went on my lunch break and was so embarrassed when my card got declined and only to call and have a very agitated sounding representative answer and start off the call with a speech about how I need to call back in an hour for an update. Completely unacceptable.”

“I’m absolutely livid,” said another. “It’s payday and I have a laundry list of things to do before I go back to work in the morning! I’m at the nail salon, finishing my services and my card declined! How embarrassing!”

