Business

Finally! Indianapolis to get 35,000 square feet of this highly desired retailer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis consumer electronics customers will no longer have to make the trek to Chicago or Cincinnati.

Micro Center is opening its latest 35,000 sq. ft retail location in Castleton at 5702 E. 86th Street, which is near the intersection of 86th and Allisonville Road. The site is in the Castle Glen Shopping Center and at the location of a now closed Gander Mountain store.

This will be the first and only location of the retailer in Indiana. “We are incredibly excited to bring Micro Center’s likely one and only location to Indianapolis,” said Keith W. Stark, the CEO of ConsortiumRE, the real estate company working with Micro Center.

The company cited Castleton’s status as a super regional trade area, with more than 100 million visitors per year. It also is home to the largest retail concentration in the state, according to the press release.

According to a press release, “Micro Center is among the nation’s leading information technology, communications, and electronic device suppliers, twenty-five large stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Ohio, Micro Center has grown steadily and profitably. Our stores are designed to supply the needs of a wide variety of consumers – from small businesses to local schools – with well-trained associates who offer information technology solutions.”

Micro Center specializes in a wide variety of consumer electronics and computers. Known for “build your own PC” supplies, 3D printers, and major retailer products such as Apple and Samsung.

An opening date is anticipated around back to school time in late July/early August 2023. Micro Center posted a job listing for a general manager position on its website.