New recipes and trampolines part of Chuck E. Cheese comeback

USDA: Filthy work areas led to Boar’s Head listeria outbreak

Inadequate sanitation practices at a Boar’s Head deli meat production facility in southern Virginia were the cause of last summer’s listeria outbreak.

That’s according to the USDA with cited filthy work areas, aging equipment, and haphazard cleaning.

The USDA also said it needs to update its policies and procedures to prevent future outbreaks.

The Boar’s Head meat recall led to 60 people being hospitalized and 10 fatalities.

Food prices continue to outpace inflation

Inflation has steadily cooled over the past two years, despite seeing a slight stall in October and November.

Prices for items such as gasoline, used cars and energy have all declined accordingly.

However, food prices continue to outpace inflation, increasing by 28% since 2019.

TikTok creators ask fans to find them on Instagram or YouTube

TikTok creators are urging their fans to find them on other social media sites before a potential ban takes effect on Jan. 19.

If the app gets suspended, Google’s YouTube and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram are expected to be the biggest winners in the fallout.

The Supreme Court heard arguments against and for the ban Friday.

Study: Americans are experiencing tipping fatigue

Americans are tipping less than they have in years.

The Wall Street Journal says frustration with rising menu prices and tip prompts seemingly everywhere have led to a six-year low.

The average tip is now 19.3%.

Trampolines, a retooled pizza recipe, and the elimination of animatronics have been some of the biggest changes made under Chuck E. Cheese CEO Dave McKillips.

Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company CEC Entertainment filed for bankruptcy in 2020 due to the pandemic and kids increasingly on smartphones.