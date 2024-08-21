Forbes lists Best Employers in Indiana

According to its website, Microsoft has a corporate sales office in Indianapolis on the ninth floor of the 8900 Keystone at the Crossing building on the city's north side. (Provided Photo/Google Street View from November 2022)

(WISH) — Washington state-based Microsoft topped businesses and schools with a presence in Indiana on the Forbes 2024 America’s Best Employers by State list.

According to its website, the software maker has a corporate sales office in Indianapolis on the ninth floor of the 8900 Keystone at the Crossing building on the city’s north side. Microsoft employs 221,000 people worldwide.

The University of Notre Dame, which employs 8,500 people, was No. 2 on the Forbes list released Tuesday.

Virginia-based hospitality company Hilton Worldwide Holdings with 178,000 workers was No. 3.

Forbes said in its announcement of the list that it “partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 people within the United States.

“Survey participants were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10. Respondents were also asked to evaluate employers they’d worked for within the past two years, and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who worked there.”

The remaining top 10, from No 4 to No 10: New York-based finance company JPMorgan Chase; Indianapolis-based Community Health Network; Virginia-based power systems maker Rolls-Royce Holdings; San Francisco-based financial services company Charles Schwab; Washington state-based Costco Wholesale; Louisville, Kentucky-based Baptist Health; and Louisville-based Norton Healthcare.

Other Indiana-based businesses and governments in the top 50 were, in order, Purdue University; Indianapolis-based Community Healthcare System; Columbus-based engine maker Cummins; Ball State University; Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Roche Holding; Center Grove Community Schools in Johnson County; Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Lilly, Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health; Evansville-based Deaconess Health System; Lafayette-based Subaru-Indiana Automotive; Merrillville-based utility NiSource; Terre Haute-based Union Hospital; South Bend-based 1st Source Bank; Richmond-based Reid Health; Indianapolis-based Elevance Health; Danville-based Hendricks Regional Health; Indiana University; Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health; and Fort Wayne-based steel producers and metal recycler Steel Dynamics.