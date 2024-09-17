Ford working on tech that will display ads on car screens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Ford working on technology that will display ads in vehicles and the FDA approving Apple Watch’s new sleep apnea detection program.

FDA clears Apple’s sleep apnea detection

The Apple Watch has another feature that is FDA-approved.

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that causes a person’s breathing to repeatedly stop and start throughout the night.

The feature is designed for the Apple Watch, and it works by analyzing a new metric that the company calls “breathing disturbances.”

Michael Kors says it’s hard to sell handbags in TikTok era

Fashion designer Michael Kors testified Monday about competition in the handbag industry.

He says it’s harder to sell bags on social media—that fashions seem to rise and fall based on viral videos.

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block tapestry’s $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri, which would put six brands including Michael Kors and Coach under a single company.

Ford is working on technology that can display ads in cars

Ford is working on technology that can display ads in cars.

But it’s controversial.

The technology can listen in on conversations and tailor ads based on what you are talking about.

The patent, which was spotted by MotorTrend, focuses on an “in-vehicle advertisement presentation system” to display commercials on the car’s infotainment screen.

Study: Very few Americans feel they have enough money to cover long-term expenses

Seventy-eight percent of registered voters are concerned about not having enough money to take care of long-term care expenses, such as nursing home costs, throughout retirement.

The BlackRock survey also found that 1-in-4 Americans don’t have any money in savings.

Women of color are the top group with no emergency savings.

Over half of Americans say a good coffee can turn a day around

In a poll of 2,000 American coffee drinkers, 31% said their entire day can be ruined if their coffee isn’t right.

Commissioned by La Colombe and Chobani and conducted by Talker Research, the study revealed how both hot coffee and iced coffee drinkers prefer their brews.

Some are so in-tune with their coffee, they can tell when they’ve received the incorrect order based on if it doesn’t taste right or doesn’t look right.