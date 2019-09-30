Forever 21 files bankruptcy, plans to close some stores

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: A Forever 21 store stands in Union Square in Manhattan on September 12, 2019 in New York City. The Wall Street Journal reported that the retail chain is planning to file for bankruptcy as soon as Sunday. The company is refuting these reports and said they plan to continue operating a vast majority of their U.S. stores. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Clothing retailer Forever 21 on Sunday filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close some of its stores, according to a letter to customers.

Bankruptcy documents show 549 U.S. and 251 international Forever 21 stores were in operation as of Sunday’s filing. Included in the filing is Riley Rose, a “beauty and wellness brand” with 15 stores in the U.S.

The letter on the company’s website said filing for bankruptcy would allow the company to continue to operate and “return to profitability.”

The company has requested approval to close some U.S. stores, the letter said, but did not specify which stores could close.

Forever 21 has five locations in the Indianapolis area and four others around the state, according to online listings:

Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis

Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis

Clay Terrace, Carmel: F21 Red

Greenwood Park Mall, Greenwood

The Shops at Perry Crossing, Plainfield: F21 Red

Eastland Mall, Evansville

Glenbrook Square, Fort Wayne

Southlake Mall, Merrillville

University Park Mall, Mishawaka

Bloomberg News in late August reported the company was preparing to file for bankruptcy and that it was working with consultants in an effort to restructure its debt.

Full letter from Forever 21: