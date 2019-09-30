Forever 21 files bankruptcy, plans to close some stores

(WISH) — Clothing retailer Forever 21 on Sunday filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close some of its stores, according to a letter to customers.
Bankruptcy documents show 549 U.S. and 251 international Forever 21 stores were in operation as of Sunday’s filing. Included in the filing is Riley Rose, a “beauty and wellness brand” with 15 stores in the U.S.
The letter on the company’s website said filing for bankruptcy would allow the company to continue to operate and “return to profitability.”
The company has requested approval to close some U.S. stores, the letter said, but did not specify which stores could close.
Forever 21 has five locations in the Indianapolis area and four others around the state, according to online listings:
- Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis
- Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis
- Clay Terrace, Carmel: F21 Red
- Greenwood Park Mall, Greenwood
- The Shops at Perry Crossing, Plainfield: F21 Red
- Eastland Mall, Evansville
- Glenbrook Square, Fort Wayne
- Southlake Mall, Merrillville
- University Park Mall, Mishawaka
Bloomberg News in late August reported the company was preparing to file for bankruptcy and that it was working with consultants in an effort to restructure its debt.
Full letter from Forever 21:
To Our Valued Customers –
Today, Forever 21, Inc. voluntarily filed for bankruptcy protection under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Essentially this allows Forever 21 to continue to operate its stores as usual, while the Company takes positive steps to reorganize the business so we can return to profitability and refocus on delivering incredible styles and fashion you love for many years to come. This does NOT mean that we are going out of business – on the contrary, filing for bankruptcy protection is a deliberate and decisive step to put us on a successful track for the future.
Most importantly, our stores are open and it will continue to feel like a normal day – you will not see any changes in our stores, gift cards will continue to be accepted, and our policies, including returns and exchanges, remain the same.
As part of our filing, we have requested approval to close a number of stores across the U.S. The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords. We do however expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S. Please visit our store locator. to find the most up to date store list, and of course, you can always find all of your favorite merchandise at www.forever21.com.
We are confident this is the right path for the long-term health of our business. Once we complete a reorganization, Forever 21 will be a stronger, more viable company that is better positioned to prosper for years to come. We look forward to continuing to provide you with the great service and curated assortment of merchandise that you expect from us.
For questions about products, warranties, or rewards, please continue to contact our Customer Service Department at 1-888-494-3837. If you have questions regarding the Company’s restructuring process, they can visit our restructuring website at https://cases.primeclerk.com/forever21/ or call us at 1-877-510-9565.
We truly appreciate your continued support and loyalty. We hope to see you again soon!