Fort Wayne is No.1 housing market nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King where she the housing market in Fort Wayne, the population in Texas, and more.

Study: Fort Wayne is top housing market in country

Home shoppers should concentrate on Fort Wayne. It ranks No. 1 in the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com housing market ranking.

Local real estate pros tell the journal the real estate market is relatively balanced but leaning toward a seller’s market and homes priced under $200,000 are in high demand and sell quickly. These homes usually have several offers.

Others add that Fort Wayne has strong demand, quick home sales, and significant price growth.

Census Bureau says Texas population is rising quickly

The population of Texas is booming as more Americans relocate to the state. Census Bureau data shows nine of the 10 fastest-growing cities in Texas between April 2020 and July 2023.

The top three cities are Royse City in Rockwall County, and Fulshear, which is a suburb of Houston, Texas.

The number one city with the fastest population growth is Celina, Texas located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Lilly faces competition against other weight loss drugs

Look out Lilly at least two other drugmakers are posting encouraging developments for its obesity treatments.

Viking Therapeutics has one that’s a monthly injection, while Roche has a daily oral pill.

Hard news to swallow for Lilly as it triggered a major sell-off. Bloomberg data shows Lilly has lost more than $120 billion in market value.

As you know, Lilly is the drug company behind the diabetes and weight loss drug, Mounjaro.

Survey: Parents say they have to buy too many school supplies

Seventy percent of parents believe that schools ask them to buy too much for the back-to-school season, according to a new study by personal finance website WalletHub.

Eighty-six percent of parents think the cost of education is out of control, the study also found.

Fifty-two percent of parents surveyed, also expect to pay more for back-to-school shopping this year than last year.

Survey: Guests feel disappointed with the restaurant experience

Changeup says over one-third of guests often feel disappointed with the restaurant experience when dining out.

It also found that 78% of adults under 35 would dine out more often if it were more enjoyable and two-thirds believe a desirable experience is more important than price and convenience.

What makes a restaurant experience great? Friendly and efficient service, décor, temperature, and sound.