Friday business headlines

A new report that the fossil-fuel industry isn’t investing enough in decarbonization.

The International Energy Agency says despite earning average annual revenues of $3.5 trillion since 2018, oil and gas companies are spending 2.5% of their investment on clean energy. This is about 1% of the Global clean energy spend.

National Endowment for Financial Education has conducted an in-depth opinion polling of Native community members nationwide about their experiences with the financial services sector.

1/3 of respondents say they have experienced bias, discrimination, or exclusion from financial services institutions and individuals. That is double of the general U.S. adult population.

Consumers plan to spend an average of $567 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events, which is up 13% from last year.

In Deloitte’s annual Black Friday, Cyber Monday survey, shoppers will still be looking out for the best deals.

About 84% of shoppers feel confident enough to stick with the budgets they set in September.

Four in 10 expect to finish their shopping during the period.

People may want to set aside some time tomorrow to shop at a small business during small business Saturday.

Often small businesses have special events and products that you can’t get at big stores.

Realtor.com says that Zionsville is the most expensive Zip code, 46077.

The median list price is $725 thousand, and the median square footage is about 3700.