Friday business headlines

American airlines asks u.s court to reconsider

American Airlines is asking a U.S. court to overturn a ruling barring its JetBlue alliance.

The airline says the judge ruled incorrectly when saying it was too much power for two airlines.

elon musk calls for disney ceo to be fired

Elon Musk calls for Disney CEO Bob Iger to be fired for not pulling advertisements from Meta platforms. This is in light of an investigation that alleges Facebook and Instagram are steering child predators to kids.

Musk has been a vocal opponent of woke culture and Disney’s decision to embrace it.

He has locked horns with Iger in recent weeks and other major businesses decided to leave X.

senator warns of potential government spying

A U.S. senator says foreign governments may be spying on smartphone notifications.

Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden also says through legal demands sent to the tech giants, governments have allegedly tried to force Apple and Google to turn over sensitive information that could include the contents of notifications.

amazon unlimited grocery delivery services

Amazon is betting members of its Prime program will want to pay a separate monthly fee for unlimited grocery delivery on some orders.

The trial service will give Prime Members in three cities the option to pay $9.99 monthly for access to free fresh and whole food s deliveries on orders more than $35.