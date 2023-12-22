Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

GAS PRICES COULD RISE ON CHRISTMAS DAY

It might be a good idea to fill up your tank sooner rather than later, according to the GasBuddy website.

The average price of gas in the U.S. is projected to be $3.09 a gallon on Christmas Day. On Monday, GasBuddy reported the national average was $3.03 a gallon.

Triple A says in central Indiana the current gas price is $2.94, last Christmas it was $2.92.

IKEA SUFFERS IMPACT FROM SUEZ REBEL ATTACKS

IKEA says it is the latest major company whose operations have been impacted by the series of attacks on trade vessels in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi Rebels.

The Suez Canal in the Red Sea is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. The furniture giant is now evaluating its options.

TECH SECTOR ENDURES MASS JOB CUTS

More than 100 thousand workers at U.S.-based tech companies have been laid off in mass job cuts so far this year.

Google, Microsoft, and Meta were just some of the tech companies cutting thousands of jobs.

Where did those laid off tech workers go? Software development was the top destination with internet second.

NIKE SALES OUTLOOK LEADING TO $2 BILLION CUTS

Nike has a dim sales outlook. The company will cut 2 billion dollars in worth of costs to try to get things in line. Nike said the cost cuts may mean fewer products and the use of more technology.

seaworld could enter the hotel business

Seaworld could soon be entering the hotel business. The theme park filed an application in Orlando last week to develop a 15-story, 504-room hotel adjacent to its attractions.

No word on if a hotel is planned for its San Antonio and San Diego Parks.