Friday business headlines

Here is a look at Friday's business headlines

AMERICANS DELAYING HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Affirm and OnePoll survey of 2,000 adults found almost all people plan to holiday shop, yet nearly half have yet to start.

While consumers are being savvy about budget-friendly purchases, they’re not going to be shy about their spending. In fact, 75% intend to spend more or the same amount as last year.

VETERANS DAY DEALS THIS WEEKEND

Restaurants, retailers, and recreational areas nationwide will honor veterans and current service members with free meals and other special deals for veterans day tomorrow.

Some national chains with perks include:

Applebee’s, where you can get a free meal

Dave and Busters

Bubba Gump

Golden Corral

All of whom have deals with some lasting through Monday.

Many local businesses have offers for veterans as well.

MICROSOFT WARNS OF FOREIGN ELECTION INTERFERENCE

Russia, Iran, and China are likely to engage in newly sophisticated influence and interference efforts ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Along with other pivotal elections worldwide.

Microsoft says all three countries are expected to seek to shape geopolitical outcomes in their favor though Russia remains “the most committed and capable threat” to the upcoming American federal election.

The company’s threat analysis center predicts that foreign actors will shift from using influence campaigns to interference tactics, targeting election processes and infrastructure, as election day 2024 draws closer.

BIDEN SUPPORTS UNIONIZATION EFFORTS AT TESLA, TOYOTA

President Joe Biden threw his support behind the United Auto Workers’ efforts to unionize employees at Tesla and Toyota.

Biden is again backing the union’s push for higher wages, benefits, and larger membership. In the midst of the UAW’s strike against the legacy automakers.

MCDONALD’S, KRISPY KREME IN TALKS TO EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are discussing expanding their partnership to more restaurants beyond Kentucky.

The two restaurants’ companies started working together more than a year ago to serve Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald’s restaurants.