INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Here's a look at Friday's business headlines.

Children's medicine

A popular medicine manufacturer is recalling 32 children's medicines distributed nationwide after a portion tested positive for contamination.

King Bio says the medicine were produced between Aug. 1, 2017 and April 2018.

A complete list of the 32 products recalled can be found at FDA.gov.

Sprint

Spring is going after AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile users again, hoping to lure switchers with a much cheaper monthly rate for unlimited talk, text and data.

As with the prior deal, users who switch to Sprint from another network and bring their own phone, or buy a new one at full price, will be able to get Sprint's nlimited service for $25 per line, per month.

$25 makes it the cheapest unlimited plan available.

McDonald's

McDonald's says it will focus on removing employment barriers that many young people face.

The $1 million worth of programs involve workplace and training programs for their workers as well as kids who work somewhere else.

It will start in its hometown of Chicago.

Kroger

Kroger is taking the lead in the grocery industry by phasing out single-use plastic bags by 2025.

Customers will be able to buy reusable bags for $1 or $2 and brown bags are available for free.