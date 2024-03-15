Friday’s business headlines

Poll: Fans expected to watch 36 hours of basketball

With the NCAA Tournament selection this weekend, basketball fans will spend more than a full day — 36 hours — completely consumed by the sport during March Madness in 2024.

A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tipico Sportsbook found that the time is spent among watching games, creating brackets and discussing it with family and friends.

Steven Mnuchin putting together investor group to buy Tiktok

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he’s putting together a group of investors to try to buy TikTok.

According to The Wall Street Journal, its a way to separate TikTok from its Chinese owners. But he would need a ton of cash– Pitchbook data values the social media giant at $220 billion.

A bill to ban TikTok passed the House earlier this week is now headed to the Senate and TikTok’s future is still up in the air.

Senate Democrats push for shorter work week

Senate Democrats called for congress to pass a bill mandating a 32-hour workweek.

The bill would lower the maximum hours required for overtime compensation and protect workers from salary cuts.

AI and automation, they say, make jobs just as productive in fewer hours.

US job market back to pre-pandemic levels

It has now been four years since the us job market went into a freefall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job market is yet back to pre-pandemic normal. The biggest change is the departure of Americans 65 and older from the job market. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says 700,000 to 800,000 to 800 fewer workers at that age than in 2019.

Keurig to launch new coffee product

Keurig just announced a new product called “K-rounds” for your morning brew.

The rounds have no plastic or aluminum and are create completely out of premium coffee beans and are pressed really tight and wrapped in a protective plant-based coating.

The catch is you can only brew them in the Keurig Alta system– which is currently under beta testing and expected to roll out this fall.