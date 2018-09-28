Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Ricker’s

Supermarket chain Giant Eagle has agreed to buy Indiana-based Ricker Oil Co., the owner of 56 Ricker’s convenience stores and gas stations throughout central Indiana.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the deal will close by the end of the month.

U.S House

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote Friday on legislation that would make permanent President Trump’s tax cuts for individuals.

The House has already approved bill that would expand retirement-savings incentives and tax breaks for startup businesses.

Right now, those tax cuts are set to expire in 2025.

Senior workers

The White House is focusing on tapping the senior labor force through an initiative called National Employ Older Workers Week.

The number of Americans above traditional retirement age 65 remaining in the labor force, either full time or part-time climbed to nearly 19 percent in 2016.

Older Americans have been reluctant to retire as they are short on savings and health care costs have gone up.

Google CEO

Google CEO Sundar Pichai plans to appear at a private meeting of top GOP lawmakers Friday.

He will be discussing new scrutiny of the company’s work with a China, its market power and alleged bias against conservatives in its search results.

the meeting comes as some are calling for big tech companies to be regulated.