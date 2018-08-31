Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Kroger

Kroger is expanding its delivery service nationwide.

Instacart will provide the delivery service.

By October, Kroger will expand the service from 45 cities to 120 across the country, covering 1,600 stores. Same-day delivery is available in as little as two hours.

Walmart toys

Walmart is adding more toys to its stories and online, ahead of the first holiday season following Toys R US bankruptcy.

Also, retailer’s layaway service for the holiday season will start earlier than it did last year.

Walmart says it wants to show customers it is the best place to shop for toys.

President Trump and Tech

President Trump says tech may be in an “antitrust situation.”

Trump’s comments come as representatives from Google, Facebook and Twitter are expected to testify before Congress over a range of topics, including election meddling, disinformation and data misuse.

Farm income

Income for American farmers may drop to a 9-year low in 2018.

The USDA projects net cash farm income is forecast to decrease 12 percent to $91.5 billion.

Part of the reason is that trade tariffs have hit commodity prices.