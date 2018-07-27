Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

McDonald’s salads

McDonald’s has found a new supplier after its salads sickened some people.

McDonald’s removed salads from 3,000 locations that may have been affected by the outbreak.

In a call with investors on Thursday, McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said the impacted restaurants have a new salad supplier.

The CDC says two people became sick in Indiana.

Facebook trouble

Facebook Thursday posted the largest one-day loss in market value by any company in U.S. stock market history after releasing a disastrous quarterly report.

No company in the history of the U.S. stock market has ever lost $100 billion in market value in just one day.

The enormous loss came after Facebook said revenue was weaker and daily active user numbers were disappointing.

Disney straws

Tourists will no longer receive plastic straws with their cold drinks at Disneyland.

It will eliminate single use straws at all of its owned and operated locations around the world.

The ban will reduce more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers annually.

Disney hasn’t said what will replace the straws.

American Airlines

American Airlines will no longer force passengers in the cheapest seats to check their bags and pay the fees.

Travelers in basic economy had been banned from bringing carry on bags.

The change starts Sept. 5.