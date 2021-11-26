Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Online shopping

Thanksgiving Day consumers spent up to $5.9 billion shopping online.

Adobe predicts total online sales for full holiday shopping season will hit a record $207 billion, up 10% compared to last year.

Shopping on mobile devices has accounted for $31 billion of revenue generated, a 21% year-over-year increase while shopping on desktops accounted for the remaining $45 billion.

Small business

The Saturday following Thanksgiving – tomorrow – has become one of the most important shopping days of the year, particularly in small towns.

Small Business Saturday was launched 12 years ago by American Express to encourage people to support small businesses and “shop local.”

Many small business districts have special events and deals to make the day fun for shoppers.

Sears, Kmart

This could finally be Sears’ and Kmart’s last Black Friday.

There are only 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland United States.

By the end of the year, there will only be six Kmarts left in the mainland United States, along with six more in Peurto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.

Reddit

A Reddit community that wants to “end work” is leading a boycott of Amazon.

The R/Antiwork forum is calling for its more than 1 million members to boycott Amazon on Black Friday.

The group originally planned to lead a broader strike among retail workers but switched to a boycott.