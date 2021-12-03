Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

People still cooking at home

Kroger execs say people are still cooking at home and that’s raising profits.

Americans have gained new cooking skills and are having larger holiday gatherings, which means they need more groceries.

Workers encouraged to dress down

Wall Street bigwigs continue to encourage younger staffers to be careful about what they wear to work.

The New York Post says at Bank of America, senior executives have quietly encouraged younger employees to “dress down” to attract less attention as they make their way to work.

Execs have told their staffers that dressing up, or wearing anything with a Bank of America logo, could make them a target.

Microsoft and CVS team up

Microsoft and CVS have a new partnership.

Microsoft will use technology to help CVS customers and employees improve their health.

CVS Health will also scale up retail loyalty and personalization programs that use advanced machine learning models running on the cloud computing service Azure and use data to streamline customer orders.

A Whopper of a deal this weekend

Burger King’s Whopper is turning 64 years old, and it’s giving the sandwich a price to match.

This Friday and Saturday, Burger King will sell its signature sandwich for 37 cents – the price in 1957.