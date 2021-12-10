Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Amazon

Amazon is potentially misleading consumers by not being clear enough in indicating which of its search results are paid adverstisements.

That’s according to the FTC.

It says more than a quarter of Amazon search results are sponsored by third parties and not adequately labeled to make that obvious to the average user.

Starbucks

A union has won the right to represent U.S. Starbucks workers for the first time.

One store’s workers approved to unionize, another one didn’t and a third Starbucks in Buffalo is still counting votes.

Regardless, the company is concerned that the organizing effort could spark others elsewhere.

Apple

Apple appears well on its way to being the first company to hit a $3 trillion market cap.

It needs to hit $182.85 before crossing the historic point, only a few dollars away.

So what’s behind the run on Apple’s stock? The continued success of the company’s iPhone lineup, not to mention its accessories like the Apple Watch and Airpods.