Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Kellogg’s

Kellogg’s and the union representing striking workers at the company’s cereal plants say they have reached a tentative agreement to end the months-long standoff.

Members will meet Friday and vote on the new proposal Sunday, according to Bloomberg.

The agreement includes cost-of-living raises and removes the term “legacy employee” but it doesn’t include a deal on retiree health care or cap on lower-tier employees.

Coffee

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world but the surge in demand is threatening the environment.

In the last 30 years, the growing demand for coffee has led to a 60% increase in production and has posed a myriad of threats to the environment, according to the International Coffee Organization.

Scientists in Finland are working on a lab-grown coffee.

Grocery

Retail sales were disappointing in November and some think that’s because there are fewer sales and discounts.

Analyst Burt Flickinger says shoppers aren’t seeing many promotions due to higher inflation.

J&J vaccine

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

US health regulators say they are worried about the risk of serious blood clots.

Until now, the U.S. has treated all three COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans as an equal choice.

J&J stock fell after hours.