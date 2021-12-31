Business

Friday’s business headlines

Here's a look at Friday's business headlines with Jane King.

Mortgage rates end year about where they started

Mortgage rates tick up but remain low in final days of 2021

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates moved slightly higher in the final week of 2021.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark, 30-year home loan ticked up to 3.11% this week.

A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 2.67%.

CDC issues highest level travel warning for cruises

The CDC increased its travel warning for cruise ships to the highest level.

The CDC warned that the risk of catching COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high regardless of vaccination status.

Cruise stocks fell.

TSA seizes record number of guns at airports

A record number of guns were found in A.S. airports in 2021, despite fewer travelers.

TSA numbers show stopped travelers carrying more than 5,700 firearms at U.S. airports since the beginning of 2021, far surpassing the previous record of 4,432 firearms in 2019.

About 85% of the firearms found in 2021 were loaded.

Flight cancellations could get worse this weekend

Airline cancellations are surging into the weekend for a seventh straight day and threaten to throw off weekend flights home for holiday travelers.

The spate of cancellations means tens of thousands of travelers are attempting to rebook as the Transportation Security Administration expects 10 million more people to pass through airport screening between now and the end of the day Monday.

Some online retailers telling customers to keep items instead of returning them and still get refunded

Optoro, which manages returns for companies like Target, IKEA and American Eagle, says consumers will return $120 billion worth of goods between Thanksgiving and the end of January. It’s an expensive process for retailers that’s become an even bigger problem with rising shipping costs and fewer workers to process returns.

In fact, it’s so expensive, some online retailers are telling customers to take a refund and just keep the item.

Optoro estimates that returns this year will cost retailers $33 of the price of a $50 item to process, up 59% from 2020.