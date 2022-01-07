Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Wall Street digesting jobs report

Hiring faltered in December with only 199,000 jobs added that month. More than 400,000 is what was expected. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, but economists say this number doesn’t truly reflect the growing number of people seeking self employment.

1/3 of shoppers overspent for the holidays

Many Americans went all-out for the holiday season. Roughly one-third of shoppers went more than $1,000 into credit card debt to buy gifts.

At-home COVID test re-sale costs

At-home COVID-19 tests are reselling for up to triple of what you would pay at a store as they’re in high demand right now. Rapid tests are now selling for $75 online from secondary sellers.

Netflix reports 2M fewer users

Netflix reports 2 million fewer users than expected. A JP Morgan analyst says subscriber additions were lumpy as Netflix started the second quarter very strong.