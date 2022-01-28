Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Gen Z investors using penny stocks

A survey found Gen Z investors gravitate toward penny stocks for a cheap way to start building wealth.

Gen Z investors also use fractional investing to buy large-cap shares such as Tesla.

Historic jump in U.S. housing stock

Strong demand and limited supply led to a historic jump in the value of the U.S. housing stock, which surged to $43 trillion last year.

Zillow says the aggregate value of homes has now doubled since a decade ago, when the market was recovering from the Great Recession.

Cardboard box shortage

A cardboard-box shortage is latest disruption to global shipping.

The head of International Paper says while e-commerce has fueled demand for packaging, pandemic-related labor shortages and shipping constraints are also making it harder to make and deliver the boxes used to carry everything from food to consumer goods.

Orange juice prices going up

Orange juice has been getting more expensive.

Now forecasters say frost could hurt groves in Florida, the nation’s biggest supplier.

The Sunshine State is already set to collect its smallest crop in decades.

Futures in New York are trading at the highest since 2018.

Southwest Airlines: Not serving alcohol again in May

Southwest Airlines suspended alcohol service in March 2020 and scrapped plans to resume sales in May after a passenger disturbances and physical assaults on crewmembers.

Meanwhile, Southwest executives say that the worst of omicron is over and they are optimistic heading into spring.