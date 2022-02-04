Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Monthly jobs report out

Employers added 467,000 jobs in January, a strong hiring gain.

Indiana posted one of largest job application increases

Indiana posted one of the largest increases in applications.

Overall weekly jobless filings were 238,000 falling from recent omicron highs.

Used car prices may be decreasing

Used car prices have jumped by at least 50% over the course of the pandemic.

As of Jan. 30, those amounts showed signs of softening.

Nevertheless, prices remain high: for cars that are 1 to 3 years old, the average cost is $41,121.

Ulta committing to collaborating with more Black/Latin brands

Ulta Beauty just committed $50 million to collaborate with more Black and Latin brands this year.

CEO Dave Kimbell said investing in diverse beauty products has driven Ulta’s recent financial success.

Ulta will also launch an accelerator program focused on beauty brands created by people of color, and will work to promote diverse talent internally into leadership positions.