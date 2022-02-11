Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

American Airlines offering hot meals next week

American is offering hot meals again, starting Feb. 16

The airline has decided to lift this pandemic-era restriction.

Not every flight will have access to hot meal service next week. American told The Points Guy that hot meals will become available across its short-haul network on a rolling basis.

Apple plans AirTag updates to curb unwanted tracking.

Apple said it has worked with safety groups and law enforcement agencies to identify more ways to update its AirTag safety warnings, including alerting people sooner if the small Bluetooth tracker is suspected to be tracking someone

Other updates will come later this year.

Twitter falls just short of Wall Street estimates

Twitter netted 6 million new daily active users in the fourth quarter of 2021, a bit lighter than analyst forecasts, and fell just short of wall street earnings estimates.

The social network reported only “modest” impact from Apple’s iOS privacy changes.

Nike testing NFT trademark law

Nike shoes are extremely popular on sneaker reseller StockX and its vault tokens are linked with the name and picture of their corresponding products.

Nike alleges that the resulting crypto assets constitute trademark infringement.

MoviePass to return this summer

Two years after the popular subscription service MoviePass crashed and burned, its co-founder Stacy Spikes is determined to bring it back.

Spikes says MoviePass will return this summer.

MoviePass’ new subscription service won’t offer unlimited movies anymore, but will instead introduce a tiered subscription system. They will also sell ads.