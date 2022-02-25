Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Stocks on defensive after Russia invasion

Stocks are on the defensive as the Russian military moves towards the capitol of Ukraine, Kyiv. Oil prices are higher again as the conflict continues.

Aluminum prices at record high

Aluminum prices hit a record on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is a key producer and exporter of not just energy, but metals and grains, too. Markets were already tight ahead of the invasion, meaning there’s little ability to absorb any output cuts.

Jobless claims fell last month

The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week.

Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Inflation not changing shopping habits

CEOs say consumers aren’t changing their shopping behavior yet, despite inflation.

Food and drink prices are rising, but CEOs, from PepsiCo’s Ramon Laguarta to Tyson Foods’ Donnie King, say consumers aren’t balking yet at paying more for their Lay’s chips and chicken nuggets.

Walmart also says shoppers haven’t yet changed their habits.

First Whole Foods cashierless technology

The first Whole Foods equipped with cashierless technology from Amazon opened this week, allowing customers to avoid the register altogether.

Shoppers who want to skip going through a checkout process of any kind can scan a QR code when they walk in, before they start putting groceries into their baskets.

Shoppers can still use self-checkout lanes where cash, gift cards and supplemental nutrition program benefits are accepted.