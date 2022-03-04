Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Monthly jobs report just released

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%. Leisure and hospitality, the hardest hit sector during the pandemic, continues to add a lot of jobs with 179,000 last month.

Netflix pauses all future projects from Russia

Variety reports Netflix has paused all future projects from Russia. The streamer had four Russian originals in the pipeline.

The Walt Disney company announced it will similarly be pausing all theatrical releases in Russia.

Twitter expands fact-checking project

Twitter is expanding Birdwatch, its crowdsourced fact-checking project. The program lets regular people flag and notate misleading tweets.

This is separate from Twitter’s news verification partnerships with the Associated Press and Reuters.

Apple is developing virtual reality contact lenses that could one day replace iPhones. MacRumors reports the VR-infused eyewear would let people live in the Metaverse.

The “Apple Lens,” as it has been called, is expected to work in tangent with the iPhone and Apple Glass to allow users to make calls, browse the web and even play games while engaged with the world around them.