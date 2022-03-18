Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Personal finance courses in high school

More states are requiring students to take personal finance education courses before they graduate high school.

There are currently 23 states that mandate a personal finance course for students, according to the Survey of the States released Thursday from the Council for Economic Education.

Indiana has a financial literacy program for high schools that encompasses money management, career choices, learning how credit works and other things, but it is not a requirement for graduation.

Amazon closes MGM deal

Amazon closed its $6.5 billion acquisition of the MGM movie and television studio, even as the Federal Trade Commission continues to examine the deal.

The move comes after Amazon certified to the FTC that it had provided all the information requested by antitrust investigators reviewing the transaction.

This gives Amazon Prime the right to all of MGM films, including James Bond movies.

Theatres screening Ukrainian movie

Movie theatres across the country will screen Ukrainian director Oles Sanin’s 2014 feature film “The Guide” on Friday with proceeds going to relief efforts for his war-torn native country.

The filmmaker is reportedly locked down in Kyiv.

You can check out your local theatre’s website to see if they are participating.

Donations from cinemas will go toward a special Ukraine relief fund that is being managed by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America.

Samsung A53 cheaper than prior model

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 comes with a new quad-camera system, a powerful processor, a sleek design and 5G capabilities.

But the phone’s price is perhaps its biggest selling point.

The A53 costs $449 for a 128GB model, $50 less than the prior year’s model and, it just so happens, $30 less than what Apple charges for an iPhone SE with the same amount of storage.