Friday’s business headlines

More than 1 million evictions prevented in 2021

The federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance program helped prevent more than 1 million evictions last year.

An estimated 1,360,000 renters avoided an eviction filing in 2021 as a result of the government’s rent relief program, according to Princeton University’s eviction lab.

Some meat prices set to increase

Chicken breast, ground beef and pork prices are set to surge higher.

However, analysts say the cost of pricier meat cuts should level out this year.

The Evercore analysis said pork and ground beef could climb as high as 20% year-over-year during the same period.

Google Maps investigation continues

The Department of Justice is still pursuing an investigation that began in 2020 into whether Google’s integration of Maps with other Google software illegally suppresses competition, therefore breaking antitrust laws.

It is looking at Google automotive services that gives carmakers a branded bundle that contains maps, the Play store, Assistant and some other relevant apps to use in vehicles.

There is concern that may be too much control over information.

Lawmakers issue warning to Netflix

U.S lawmakers are warning Netflix to limit the exposure of young people to smoking and vaping imagery.

The senators cited a report by the Truth Initiative — a public health nonprofit group — saying Netflix has shown more depictions of smoking or vaping in shows aimed at young people than any other channel for the last four years.

Two Netflix shows, “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Umbrella Academy,” each showed more than 200 instances of smoking or vaping in their 2020 season.