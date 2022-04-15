Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Housing is getting too expensive for many, King reports, and some groups are trying to make home ownership a reality.

Record-low interest rates sent millions of people in search of a cheap mortgage, but they also drove up the cost of a home, King says. With so much demand, builders can’t keep up and their costs are going up. Lumber recently hit a record high and cement and labor are also going up, making a home out of reach for money.

Former U.S. Representative and housing advocate Kwanza Hall says the problem is getting worse.

“Over the next 10 years, there’s a need for 4.6 million new units,” Hall said. “The problem is, we’re only creating about 250,000 a year, so we really need another 250,000, a year needs to be created, expensive housing has left millions with no choice but to rent and that demand has sent rental prices up as well.”

Groups like Home Global are trying to find a solution.

Lakshmi Narayanan is an investor in Homes Global, which builds affordable housing communities. He says he believes that housing is a right.

“It’s a basic requirement — housing, shelter, clothing, food. It plays an important role and and we want to help people to fulfill their aspirations,” Narayanan said.

Internet searches for phrases like “rent increases” and “affordable houses” hit new highs in March, according to Google Trends.

Home ownership is a key component of wealth, making up about 30% of the average homeowner’s net worth, King says.

Mozilla believes it will take some time for first time home buyers to be able to enter the market in big numbers. King says it may be as long as two years before the housing supply is back up to pre pandemic levels.