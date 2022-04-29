Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Gas prices expected to rise as vacation season starts

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is expected to creep up in the coming months as consumers head off on their summer vacations.

GasBuddy issued an outlook in March of what prices might look like over the summer. The national average for a regular gallon of gasoline, according to estimates, will hover between $4.18 and $4.25.

AAA says the current average in Indianapolis is $3.98 a gallon.

Southwest Airlines expecting revenue growth despite less flights

Southwest Airlines expects second-quarter revenue to top 2019 even though it will fly less.

In fact, Southwest expects higher fares to outpace a jump in labor, airport and fuel costs.

Airlines have been saying that travelers are paying up for seats.

Inflation affecting some people’s McDonald’s orders

Menu price hikes and a new loyalty program helped McDonald’s beat expectations.

The CEO also said lower-income customers are starting to buy cheaper or fewer McDonald’s menu items in some areas because they are pinched by higher housing and gas costs.

AriZona tea to keep 99 cent price tag

AriZona iced tea is keeping its 99 cent price tag.

The CEO says consumers deserve a break.

The company says for now it will absorb the increasing costs of fuel, aluminum and labor.

AriZona iced tea has been 99 cents since it was introduced three decades ago.